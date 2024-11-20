Etfidea LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Etfidea LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20,632.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,744 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17,863.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 414,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,122,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,192,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,426,000 after buying an additional 145,967 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.36 and a 200-day moving average of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $154.04 and a one year high of $197.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.