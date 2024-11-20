Etfidea LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Etfidea LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Etfidea LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR opened at $207.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $162.22 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.