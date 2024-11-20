Etfidea LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Etfidea LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $120.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.06 and a 200 day moving average of $112.70. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.20 and a 52-week high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

