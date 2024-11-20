Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

