Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 20th (ABEO, ASND, AVAV, AXSM, AZN, BABA, BCLI, BRFS, CAKE, CAMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 20th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Get Abeona Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.