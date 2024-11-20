Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 20th (ABEO, ASND, AVAV, AXSM, AZN, BABA, BCLI, BRFS, CAKE, CAMT)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 20th:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating.
Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.
Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.
James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.