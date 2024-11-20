Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 20th (ABEO, ASND, AVAV, AXSM, AZN, BABA, BCLI, BRFS, CAKE, CAMT)

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 20th:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $240.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $49.00.

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $255.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $220.00.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.00.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

