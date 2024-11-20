Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $12,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 126,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EFX traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.57 and a 200 day moving average of $267.82. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $309.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Equifax’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This represents a 8.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.49, for a total transaction of $15,770,648.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,532,909.67. This represents a 34.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $315.00 to $286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.84.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

