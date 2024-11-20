ENLC FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Capital One Financial

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for EnLink Midstream in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnLink Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

ENLC has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised EnLink Midstream to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $15.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29 and a beta of 2.41.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 252.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global sold 200,340,753 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $2,985,077,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 3,603,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,285,000 after buying an additional 1,775,203 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,099 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 292,833 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,181,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 430,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.