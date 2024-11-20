Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays lowered shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 266.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. This represents a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Articles

