Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.29 and last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 108873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lowered Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.63.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.09 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 857.20%.

Insider Activity at Energizer

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 100.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,254 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 125.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 15,095 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $3,910,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Energizer by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

