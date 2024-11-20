Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (ECF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on December 30th

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $9.86.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,302 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,537,603.91. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

