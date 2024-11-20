Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Element Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
ESI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 2,354,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have commented on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
