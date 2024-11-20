Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ESI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 2,354,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Dividend History for Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.