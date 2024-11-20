Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Element Solutions has increased its dividend by an average of 85.7% per year over the last three years. Element Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %

ESI stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.72. 2,354,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $29.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ESI. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Element Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.