Elegant Hotels Group (LON:EHG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Elegant Hotels Group PLC (LON:EHG – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 109.75 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 109.75 ($1.39). Elegant Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 109.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 1,077,200 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.75 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 109.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £97.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Elegant Hotels Group plc owns and operates hotels and restaurants in Barbados. It operates seven hotels under the Colony Club, Treasure Beach, Tamarind, The House, Crystal Cove, Turtle Beach, and Waves names. The company's hotels comprise a portfolio of 588 rooms. It also operates a restaurant under the Daphne's name; and Hodges Bay Resort, a beachfront resort in Antigua.

