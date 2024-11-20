Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Elders Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EDESY remained flat at $29.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Elders has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Elders Company Profile

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

