Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Elders Limited (OTCMKTS:EDESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4101 per share on Monday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This is a boost from Elders’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Elders Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EDESY remained flat at $29.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. Elders has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $29.14.
Elders Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Elders
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Elders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.