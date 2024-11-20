Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Increases Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Elbit Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.60. 29,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,018. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $175.30 and a 12-month high of $252.50.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

