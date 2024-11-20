Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $8.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

