Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1733 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE ETO opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.