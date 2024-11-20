Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years.

EVM opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

