EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Purchases 700 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 81,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. 1,180,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,335,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. This trade represents a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 8.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,693,244. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

