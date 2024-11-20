EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Invests $215,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 285,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,039,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,149,000 after acquiring an additional 67,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 431,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,059,105. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

