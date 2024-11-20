EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $427,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 129,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,566,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,592,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $513,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 11.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 78,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,860. The stock has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.52 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.43.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 168.35% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

