EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Has $4.29 Million Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,757,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 47.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 813,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,858,000 after purchasing an additional 184,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 36,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.14.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

