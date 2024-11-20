EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 760 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $36,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2,160.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.88. The stock had a trading volume of 83,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,550. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.03. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.81 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total transaction of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,686 shares in the company, valued at $642,332.28. The trade was a 36.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,171,646.75. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

