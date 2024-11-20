Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Dynex Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Dynex Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.3%.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29. Dynex Capital has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $13.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Read Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.