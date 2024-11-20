Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.24 and last traded at $49.78, with a volume of 185775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

BROS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.76, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 512,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,593,397. This trade represents a 26.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,095,377 shares of company stock worth $36,392,066. Corporate insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,814,000 after purchasing an additional 397,754 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 167,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

