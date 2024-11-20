Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $331.29 and last traded at $331.04, with a volume of 162173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $322.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $355.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Duolingo from $271.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Duolingo from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.33.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Stock Up 2.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.09. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 19,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $4,117,609.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,294.90. This represents a 35.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total value of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares in the company, valued at $29,001,597.60. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,156,296. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,481 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 20,289 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth $1,699,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Duolingo by 85.5% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.