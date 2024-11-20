DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023,042 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6,964.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,090,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,410,000 after buying an additional 2,060,762 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,312,000 after buying an additional 161,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after buying an additional 141,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $121.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.49. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $131.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.46.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

