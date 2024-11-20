Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) SVP Donna M. Long Sells 3,277 Shares

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) SVP Donna M. Long sold 3,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $441,706.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,783.54. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dorman Products Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $135.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $503.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DORM. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 781.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

