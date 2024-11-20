Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $119.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 383,480 shares traded.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 9.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4973 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $533,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

