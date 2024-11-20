Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $119.42. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $115.35, with a volume of 383,480 shares traded.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 9.8 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.28.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.4973 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
