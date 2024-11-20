Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,317,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,715,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.36 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

