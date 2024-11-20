Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $169.84.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 170.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 308,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,477,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 334,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,378,000 after buying an additional 58,680 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $187.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.36, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 410.08%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

