Desjardins Has Bearish Estimate for CAE Q3 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.47 on Monday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CAE by 86.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,832,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after buying an additional 127,504 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in CAE by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,710,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,575,000 after buying an additional 541,066 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 104.5% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

