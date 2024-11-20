Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.09, but opened at $2.18. Denison Mines shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 3,925,859 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (up from $2.60) on shares of Denison Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 55.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,268,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140,540 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the third quarter worth $1,076,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 78.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 33,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the last quarter. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

