DCC plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 66.19 (LON:DCC)

DCC plc (LON:DCC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 66.19 ($0.84) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DCC Trading Down 0.9 %

DCC opened at GBX 5,625 ($71.38) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,828 ($61.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,075 ($77.09). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,148.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,394.74. The company has a market cap of £5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,704.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCC to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,700 ($72.34) to GBX 5,800 ($73.60) in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,020 ($89.09) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

