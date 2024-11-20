Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 447 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.45.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $228.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average of $208.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.66 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The firm has a market cap of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

