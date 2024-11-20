Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

GLD stock opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.05. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.15 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

