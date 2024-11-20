Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $8.58 Million Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 90,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,000. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises about 2.4% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,770,000 after acquiring an additional 505,632 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 451,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,723,000 after purchasing an additional 444,947 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,922,000. Finally, Prudent Investors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $19,597,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

BOND stock opened at $91.39 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $88.61 and a one year high of $95.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

