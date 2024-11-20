Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $345,000 Investment in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 34,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 43,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 23,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.31.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

