Darwin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $261,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,691 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 27.9% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 75,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 194,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,111,000 after buying an additional 54,196 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 62,605.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 0.4 %

TOL opened at $151.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $160.12.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 20.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,538.40. The trade was a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

