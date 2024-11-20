Darwin Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 7.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $501.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $506.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.95. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $220.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

