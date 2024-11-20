Darwin Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,599 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after purchasing an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

