Darwin Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $228.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average of $213.56. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.14 and a one year high of $233.38. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

