Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) CEO Robert Quartermain Buys 35,000 Shares of Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Quartermain bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,577,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,368,214.32. The trade was a 0.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Robert Quartermain also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 5th, Robert Quartermain bought 20,000 shares of Dakota Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00.
Dakota Gold Stock Up 2.3 %
DC stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.12. Dakota Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $3.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Dakota Gold in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
About Dakota Gold
Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.
