CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stake Cut by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,030,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP now owns 33,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR opened at $315.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.00. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $186.96 and a 52-week high of $318.16. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,166.71 and a beta of 1.13.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $328.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

