CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock, down from their prior target price of $76.00. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

CVS Health Stock Up 1.7 %

CVS stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347,172. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average is $58.60. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,508,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after purchasing an additional 836,569 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,361,673 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,651,997,000 after purchasing an additional 461,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.