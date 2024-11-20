CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Plans $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th.

CSG Systems International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. CSG Systems International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.04. 151,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,385. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CSG Systems International has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.15.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The business had revenue of $295.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

