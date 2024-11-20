Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Purchased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,636,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,627 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $47.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.