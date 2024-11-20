Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Corebridge Financial worth $41,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Corebridge Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRBG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Insider Transactions at Corebridge Financial

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $936,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,776,253,617.60. This represents a 10.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRBG traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.90. 1,006,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,112. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.90. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $34.66.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 6.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.02%.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Stories

