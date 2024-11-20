ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,785 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 95.6% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 313 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.71. 145,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,085. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.47. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $101.29 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 17.29%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

