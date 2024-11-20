Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $196.77 Million Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 138,362 shares during the quarter. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.0% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.24% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $196,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Shares of DSGX opened at $113.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 0.97. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.21 and a 12-month high of $117.24.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

