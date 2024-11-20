Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 34,472 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,472 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of NetApp worth $40,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 11.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Aviso Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 6,149 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 876 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

NetApp Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $122.20 on Wednesday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.08 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 326 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $38,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,782.80. This represents a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,716 shares of company stock worth $2,410,457 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.